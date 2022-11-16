Recession Dilemmas: Should I raise prices?

Last Updated: 14 hours ago

If raising prices leads to a need for a higher-quality product, then that might mean hiring higher-quality people, which means paying them more. Adding a percentage to the price-tag is not the simple solution it might at first glance seem.

Starbucks has increased prices by up to 20 percent, for some drinks. Profits and the CEO’s pay also went up, triggering accusations of “greedflation”, the idea that companies are using inflation as a pretext to raise prices. On the other hand, US retail giant Walmart has dropped prices. It’s about “the emotion or perception we want customers to have about us being there for them and earning their trust during a period of time like this,” its CEO Doug McMillon said. Raising prices might seem like a simple strategy, but it can have a knock-on effect on many aspects of a business. Marketing might need to start stressing quality over price, operations might need to switch from a low-cost focus to a quality one, and sales might need to change focus and revamp incentives. KPIs might have to be changed.

When costs go up and margins go down, the first solution that springs to mind for many businesses is to increase prices. Just look at the recent high-profile examples. In July, McDonalds increased the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years, from 99p to £1.19, and also increased the price of other menu items. Chocolate giant Nestle increased prices of Quality Street, among other products. Monster energy drinks increased prices, citing the cost of ingredients, but also the aluminium used to make cans. Retail clothes store TK Maxx also increased prices.

Is it the right thing to do?

So is raising prices the right thing to do? It can be, but the question is more complex than that.

“You need to take a step back and take a holistic view of the business,” says Monique Boddington, an academic from Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge who specialises in working with start-ups and small businesses.

“Pricing is a solution in many ways, and it has an effect, but in my opinion, asking whether you should increase your price is almost asking the wrong question. I think you need to ask, ‘where is the business, right now? What are the key strengths that this business has in the current climate? What could we leverage greater value out of?’”

Many companies make assumptions about why customers buy their products, but it is vital to talk to them and ask them why they use you. “If they're buying your product because it's cheaper than your closest competitor and you increase your prices, you've just lost your customer,” says Boddington, “whereas if they've got some loyalty and attachment to the brand, maybe a price increase is not such a bad thing. It’s always about offering better value.”

A classic example is the increase in price of luxury goods in the middle years of the last decade. Chanel increased prices for its handbags by 70 percent in the five years to 2014, and saw no decrease in sales because it targeted super-wealthy customers who were willing to pay for the cache of the brand. In fact, the more exclusive the brand, the more they wanted it. However, when Mulberry tried to follow suit it found that its brand did not have the same pizazz and was forced to drop prices again.

There can be other ways of increasing profit margin, such as looking at savings in the supply chain, or bundling and unbundling products in different ways. A recent example is Netflix, which recently launched a low-cost version of its service with ads. This helps it compete with other streaming services which have an ad-funded tier, but also means that it can migrate customers who want to economise to its cheaper product, rather than lose them altogether.

How you communicate matters

One business owner who has been forced to increase his prices is Andrew Price, founder of Gourmegg, a five-year-old Derby-based company which sells high-end scotch eggs in farmers markets, farm shops and delis throughout the country. “I recently increased the wholesale price from £2.25 up to £2.50. I was really worried about that. It took a few weeks for me to have the courage to send the message out to customers because we understand everybody's in a difficult position,” Price says.

In order to soften the blow, Price explained in detail that the price of ingredients has increased – most notably, the cost of breadcrumbs has doubled, because of the reduced supply of wheat from Ukraine as a result of the war. The farm where the business gets its pork has added delivery charges, and the price of oil has also doubled.

“I just explained that if they want the same quality products, then they have to understand that we're increasing prices. Customers received it really well and were very understanding,” he adds. At the same time, Price saw an opportunity. Gourmegg is looking to add a new product, pork balls -- essentially a scotch egg without the egg. The company hopes that customers buying an egg might be persuaded to pop a box of three pork balls into their basket at the same time.

That might well be a textbook response to the price-rise conundrum. Price rises might be the only solution for some businesses, but for most they can be part of a suite of strategies.

When business theorists talk about pivoting or innovation, they tend to think about big corporates that tend to work in markets which can be disrupted very quickly. But the changing economy could make big business tactics relevant to smaller ones.

“Classic SMEs pretty much know that their customers are, they know, what's forecast, but I think SMEs will find themselves increasingly working in the conditions of uncertainty,” says Boddington.

“That means changing the way they strategize, not thinking that just because they did things yesterday, they could or should do the same things tomorrow. If they think the solution is just to increase the price by 10 percent, they are going to find themselves a very easy target.”

If you are thinking of upping your price, perhaps you should see that less as a pressure on the bottom line, and more as an opportunity for some more radical thinking.