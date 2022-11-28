Recession Dilemmas: Should I make redundancies?

Last Updated: 28 Nov 2022

Peloton, the exercise bike company that grew so quickly during the Covid lockdowns, is to let 500 staff go, accounting for 12 percent of its workforce. The parent firm of Royal Mail, International Distributions Services, is laying off 6,000 people, and reducing staffing by 10,000. Across the board, in all sorts of industries, companies are reducing headcount.

Indeed, the number of redundancies recently announced has been eye-opening. In recent weeks, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk, has cut 3,700 people, more than half the company’s workforce, in recent weeks. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group recently laid off over 9,000 employees from its workforce of almost a quarter of a million.

When Meta – the company formerly known as Facebook – announced that it would lay off 11,000 employees recently, it was a sign that the economy is taking a turn for the worse.

So if your business is struggling, should you be thinking about doing the same?

Act early

When it comes to redundancies, act early. If you think that you might be forced to let people go, it is important to start planning and forecasting straight away, and not wait until cashflow turns negative, urge Harvard academics Sandra J. Sucher and Shalene Gupta in a Harvard Business Review article about layoffs.

The first people a business looks to get rid of will be low performers and people working in non-core roles. For example, those in the R&D department who are developing new products or staff who are working on acquisitions might be deemed dispensable.

Outsourcing some functions such as book-keeping and accountancy – especially if they are done by part-timers – can also be a money-saver. But whoever you decide needs to go, the key is to understand the numbers and make these changes early, rather than hoping something will come up at the last minute.

The real cost of redundancies

Layoffs might seem like a money-saving no-brainer, but in reality they are never cost-free. Redundancy payments are part of this equation, but employees do not just represent a cost to the business, but the time and money spent in training them. People are not cogs in a machine. “Layoffs are so embedded in business as a short-term solution for lowering costs that managers ignore the fact that they create more problems than they solve,” write Sucher and Gupta, adding that “companies that shed workers lose the time invested in training them as well as their networks of relationships and knowledge about how to get work done.”

Layoffs also have an impact on morale, signaling to employees that they are not safe and that commitment and success count for little if the bottom-line is threatened. Research has shown that in businesses where there are layoffs, job-satisfaction and commitment decline among the survivors. A study by Charlie Trevor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Anthony Nyberg of the University of South Carolina found that downsizing a workforce by 1 percent leads to a 31 percent increase in voluntary turnover the next year.

That matters, because downturns are not forever. One of the lessons from the 2008 recession was that when the economy rebounded, firms had to re-hire quickly, and many regretted letting experienced people go. Redundancies might ease the pain in the short-term, but if a restructure isn’t part of a long-term plan, then it could be a mistake. Layoffs are often used as an excuse for poor performance, but best practice says that future-proofing should be done in the good times, to prepare a firm for the bad ones.

Tyre-maker Michelin, for example, calculated years in advance that it would have to close a Budapest factory. It slowly reduced production, laying people off into a good economy in which they could find other jobs, to reduce the social impact of their decision. Also, it made local bosses accountable for the redundancy process, rather than faceless higher-ups in head office, so that the people making the decisions really understood the business and what it needed for long-term success.

Retaining people

Layoffs are not on everybody’s agenda right now, though. I think the difficulty is that the economic situation is very unpredictable at the moment,” says Prof Stephen Roper, an SME expert at Warwick Business School. “Some small businesses are managing to pivot their business and move people to other areas. But the big problem at the moment is retaining people.” Because many businesses – and especially smaller ones – are likely to lose some people anyway, jettisoning them might not make a lot of sense.

What is the best way to retain people? Offering more money can help, of course, although that might not be possible for smaller businesses right now. The other solution is to treat people better. “For small businesses, it's about using their particular attributes to retain people. About being a small, family-friendly kind of place and creating the kind of environment that people like to work in,” says Prof Roper. “They can often offer flexible working to people with childcare or caring responsibilities, and a supportive environment where people feel that the contribution that they're making is valued.”

In short, whether you are hiring people or firing people, you will get better results if you treat them first and foremost as people.







