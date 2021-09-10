How we recovered after our first product was "a total flop"

Meet serial entrepreneur, Jessica Rolph. In 2013 she sold her baby food brand, Happy Family, to Danone after building it to be a best-seller in the US.

During that time, she also co-founded Climate Collaborative to help companies in the natural products industry reverse climate change. Continuing to make a name for herself in the baby business, Rolph went on to co-found Lovevery - a producer of play-time products - in 2017.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

Don't get bogged down by the idea of what success should look like. Instead let yourself be guided by your passion, curiosity and the impact that you want to have on the world.