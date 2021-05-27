How to recruit people to fit your problems, not your culture

One minute briefing: Patty McCord, Netflix’s former talent chief advocates a ‘problem-first’ approach to hiring.

by Stephen Jones

Despite what we say about the importance of companies recruiting people with a diverse range of skills, backgrounds and experience, it’s often easier said than done. The pressure of deadlines can often mean that when we need to fill a role, we fall back on a trusted formula or look for specific traits that fit your company culture. 

That will only get you so far, says Patty McCord, who spent 14 years as chief talent officer at Netflix, and was responsible for creating the streaming giant’s influential culture document

When she joined Netflix, it was a small, US-focused DVD by mail company; when she left in 2012 it was a global entertainment giant. When organisations grow, the customers and markets they serve change - the skills and talent they recruit should do too, says McCord. So if you want to stay relevant, take a ‘problem-first’ approach to recruitment. 

