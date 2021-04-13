Recruitment hacks: How to find a diamond in the rough

Management Today’s panel of leaders share their tips for finding non-obvious talent.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

You’ve sent out feelers to recruiters, sifted through hundreds of CVs and started virtually interviewing the top applicants. Despite the lengthy process involved in finding your high-flying new recruit, none of the candidates have that je ne sais quoi.

From unconscious biases ingrained in your digital recruiting tools to your industry at large being inaccessible to people from diverse backgrounds, there are various reasons why you’re struggling to find non-obvious talent.

But probably the most glaring trap firms are falling into is an over-reliance on resumes: a diamond in the rough isn’t necessarily the employee who ticks the most boxes, and there are lots of qualities, like creativity, which a summary of a person's career doesn’t automatically provide.

