What the Red Arrows can teach you about psychological safety

You may think that the primary interest of an elite squadron of military pilots performing daring, close-formation aerial displays would be the physical safety of its team members - and of course you would be right.

But in order to achieve such consistently elite performance, the RAF’s Red Arrows also depend on a powerful culture of psychological safety. In essence, no one should be afraid to speak their mind or raise their concerns, because their lives depend on getting on it right, and the more voices that are heard, the more likely they are to do so.

In the below Workplace Evolution Podcast, in association with Management Today, former Red Arrows team leader Justin Hughes talks to business psychologist Michael Costello about how to create the psychological safety that underpins high-performance teams.