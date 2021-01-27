Redefining the professional association: a Management Today roundtable

Professional associations find themselves at a significant, and potentially era-defining, crossroads. Buffeted by the impacts of digitalisation and generational shifts, coronavirus represents another existential threat to their revenues and relevance. And yet, the expertise they represent and promote has never been more important, particularly as flag-bearers for a post-Brexit UK economy.
As the potential disruption caused by coronavirus becomes ever clearer, Management Today asks: how do professional associations reinvent themselves to seize new opportunities, retaining the authority and excellence for which they have become world famous without becoming irrelevant to a new generation?
This virtual roundtable, taking place at 2pm GMT on Thursday 4 March 2021, will bring together CEOs and other senior leaders within some of the most prominent and fastest growing UK-headquartered professional associations, to tackle topics including:
* The purpose of professional associations in an age of portfolio careers
* How to connect with a new generation of professionals
* The role of associations as flagbearers for British business and values
* How associations can benefit from the opportunities presented by digitalisation and global growth
* Improving diversity and representation of the workforce across professional associations
* CPD and the role of the licence to practice in a post-expert era
We hope you are able to join us for this conversation, which will be moderated by Robert Jeffery, editor in chief at Haymarket Business Media, and reported via Management Today's channels. This is an exclusive event restricted to senior leaders from a select number of associations, and we hope you will be able to join us to represent your organisation and sector.
