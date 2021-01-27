Redefining the professional association: a Management Today roundtable

Last Updated: 28 minutes ago

Professional associations find themselves at a significant, and potentially era-defining, crossroads. Buffeted by the impacts of digitalisation and generational shifts, coronavirus represents another existential threat to their revenues and relevance. And yet, the expertise they represent and promote has never been more important, particularly as flag-bearers for a post-Brexit UK economy.

As the potential disruption caused by coronavirus becomes ever clearer, Management Today asks: how do professional associations reinvent themselves to seize new opportunities, retaining the authority and excellence for which they have become world famous without becoming irrelevant to a new generation?

This virtual roundtable, taking place at 2pm GMT on Thursday 4 March 2021, will bring together CEOs and other senior leaders within some of the most prominent and fastest growing UK-headquartered professional associations, to tackle topics including: