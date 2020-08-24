How to reduce cynicism at work

A culture of contempt can fester if you don't root it out.

A workplace can only thrive if everyone there believes in the organisation’s mission, and trusts in the integrity of the management team. If cynicism blooms, it erodes the workplace culture and saps productivity.

It may start as a few sarcastic comments during a company meeting, but cynicism can escalate quickly. It’s easily spread, as employees share grievances and fuel each other’s distrust and discontent.

Make everyone a problem solver

It’s important to differentiate between a healthy scepticism - which can be useful in warding off groupthink and spotting threats - and cynicism, where every suggestion is met with contempt, regardless of its merits.