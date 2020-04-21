What you can do to reduce employee fear and anxiety around COVID-19

As a medical doctor, with a degree in psychology and a PhD in immunology, I know that working from home isn’t enough, and that helping staff manage their fear and anxiety will be essential as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most organisations have recognised their legal and moral responsibility towards their employees. Most have directed employees towards practical advice – hopefully from reputable sources, such as those provided by the NHS and WHO.

The focus has been on physical measures- things like hand washing, social distancing and making plans to work from home where possible. But given the profound interaction between a human being’s psychology and immunology such guidance is not enough. In fact, organisations should do much more if they care seriously for their employees.