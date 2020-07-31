How redundancies affect culture
There are ways of preventing 'survivor syndrome' derailing your recovery.
It’s over. After a tough month, many of your colleagues have sadly gone as you’ve restructured, but the future of the organisation and its remaining employees has been secured. Now it’s time to put it behind you and deliver on the new strategy.
Or is it?
With any redundancy, the company you led into the process is not going to be the same as the one you come out with, and often in ways you didn’t expect.