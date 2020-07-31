How redundancies affect culture

There are ways of preventing 'survivor syndrome' derailing your recovery.

by Stephen Jones

It’s over. After a tough month, many of your colleagues have sadly gone as you’ve restructured, but the future of the organisation and its remaining employees has been secured. Now it’s time to put it behind you and deliver on the new strategy.

Or is it? 

With any redundancy, the company you led into the process is not going to be the same as the one you come out with, and often in ways you didn’t expect.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package