Reflecting on 'the leader you want to be’ can make you a better boss

If success in business came through the power of imagination alone the world would be overrun with cohorts of Amazon-like giants. The process of turning an idea into reality requires more than vision; it involves steadfast determination, organisation, luck and usually a lot of hard work too.

But that doesn’t mean that positive thinking or even reflection is meaningless. In fact when it comes to leadership, musing about the type of leader that you want to be can make you a better boss, according to a recent paper.

Based on the theory that people maintain mental representations of what their future selves are like - generally termed the Theory of Possible Selves - employees aspiring for leadership roles will already have some idea of what their best possible self as a leader looks like.