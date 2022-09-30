Register now for MT's Leading with Purpose course

The next step on your journey to great leadership begins on 14 November

Management Today’s Leading with Purpose course is now open for sign ups.

This course is an introduction to leading and leadership through the lens of purpose at several levels. As recent world events and global trends have emphasised, knowing how to frame, express and live with purpose may be the defining feature of sustainability in business. Corporate life is messy, complex, and unpredictable, so Leading with Purpose will explore two critical questions: “What are we here to do?” and “Where do we go from here?”

Hosted by Dr Chris Dalton, Henley Business School's Associate Professor of Management Learning and module convener for Personal Development (PD), this course is about stepping into the unknown and finding novel ways of thinking about purpose with increased confidence, wisdom and judgment.