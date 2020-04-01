How to reinvent your career through motherhood and midlife

Pay it Forward podcast: Former Marie Claire editor-in-chief Trish Halpin and BITE managing editor Nicky Kemp on what "real" leadership looks like.

by Kate Bassett
Published: 10 hours ago
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Trish Halpin’s career high was in 2009, when she became editor-in-chief of Marie Claire. “I used to read Marie Claire when I was a student,” she says. “If you’d have told my younger self that I’d be editing the magazine one day, I’d have fallen on the floor in shock. Back then, I didn’t have the confidence to think I could do a job like that.” After a decade at the helm of Marie Claire, Trish, 52, is now reinventing herself as an editorial consultant and podcast host – and it’s “nerve-wracking”.

Meanwhile, BITE managing editor Nicky Kemp has just turned 40, her youngest kid has started school and she’s “really ready to be ambitious”. She wants to continue working a four-day week and be a power part-timer.

This publishing pair share tips on how to use social media without letting it take over your life and why women need to give themselves permission not to be perfect.

Top three takeaways:

-- Real leadership happens when no-one is looking.

-- Flexibility and ambition shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.

-- Listening to someone is one of the most powerful things you can do for them. The enemy of love in modern life isn’t hate, it’s hurry.

This podcast is published in partnership with The Fold. Check out the other episodes here.

Picture credit: Nils Richards

Management Today's annual 35 Women Under 35 showcases the country's rising stars in business. Here's how you can appear on this year's list.

Partner content

Women in Business

10 hours ago
