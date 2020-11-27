Are your remote employees just "time thieves"?

There is a cynical assumption that work only happens if you see it happen, but staff surveillance can have serious negative consequences.

Lazy staff are getting away with “time theft” and need to be monitored by their employers, or so says Howard Levitt, a senior lawyer and columnist for Canada’s Financial Post.

He defines this phenomenon as when: “An employee is not working despite being paid for their time, engages in personal activities but does not inform their employer or, worse, intentionally misleads their employer about their activities and whereabouts."

Levitt suggests that remote workers have realised they can spend more time on “pleasurable activities than working without fear of reprisal”, and so, “left to their own devices, they are subject to the allure of a trip to the park, a drink on the patio, or a favourite television programme”.