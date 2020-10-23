Remote working is actually good for creativity

Productivity goes up too, but collaboration suffers, according to Management Today research.

by Adam Gale

When leaders defend the need for the office, they often concede the point that productivity has at the very least remained level as remote working proliferated this year.

But then they’ll say that a business also depends on its creativity and collaboration - and you can’t get the same spark if you’re not all in the same room, or if you don’t pass one another in the corridor for those mystical water-cooler moments

However, research from Management Today and Hays casts doubt over whether that’s necessarily true. 

