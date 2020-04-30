The remote working bias that clouds your judgment

The idiom “out of sight, out of mind” could easily take on new meanings during the coronavirus pandemic.

We have a natural tendency to favour people who are closer to us in time and space, those who come to us proactively. That means when up against looming deadlines we turn to those more comfortable using technology or who are natural relationship builders - even if research shows that this often flies in the face of the facts.

During this time of prolonged remote working, if a leader is not careful they could easily succumb to distance bias. Now more than ever, being attentive to the voices and needs of all in your team - not the just the ones who scream the loudest - is critical. Not just in order to help your team feel more connected, but to ensure that your company is making the most of the knowledge within its ranks.