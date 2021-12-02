Has remote working killed company culture?

Before the pandemic, for most companies remote working was reserved for the few: new parents, carers, freelancers and that person who has called in sick but insists they must still work.

But for workers at Social Chain, a marketing agency founded in 2014 by a group of 20-something year olds, remote working has always been encouraged.

Speaking at Samsung’s Work Wonders launch panel last week, Social Chain’s founder and the newest (and youngest) Dragon’s Den judge, Steven Bartlett revealed that his business has two key days that staff are asked to come in on: Monday to strategise and Friday to celebrate.