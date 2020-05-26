Remote working is no substitute for a good office

EKM's CEO Antony Chesworth has had no problems working from home, but he has no intention of making it a permanent thing.

There are still many theories as to what a post coronavirus world will look like, and what it will mean for the way we work. Some are questioning whether office life as we knew it could soon become a thing of the past.

The logic is that If workers can maintain similar - if not increased - levels of productivity while at the same time doing away with draining commutes, why would companies continue to pump resources into leasing offices for them to travel into?

Antony Chesworth, CEO of Preston based cloud-ecommerce platform EKM, has found himself mulling the same question of late.