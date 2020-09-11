How much remote working will you allow post-COVID?

Remote working certainly is divisive. Some see WFH evangelists as anti-social hysterics suffering from a particularly acute case of recency bias. Those same evangelists tend to see the let’s-all-get-back-to-work brigade as dinosaurs who can’t see that the new, better world has no place for them.

The reality is that COVID almost certainly won’t kill the office, but the days of everyone having to go in five days a week are probably over too. The future, as we’ve become accustomed to hearing, is some form of hybrid working.

But what exactly does hybrid working mean? We work at home but come in on a Tuesday for biscuits and board meetings? WFH Fridays but otherwise see you at 9am sharp? Everyone comes in half the time or half the team comes in all the time, while the rest Zoom in?