'Remove complexity in all aspects of your life, including your work'

Leaders can come in all shapes and sizes - including bright and colourful creative ones. The born-and-raised Londoner, Sophie Lutman, has forged a career out of creativity that spans over 25 years. In various creative director roles, Lutman has worked with the likes of BBC, Telefonica, Capgemini, Credit Suisse, Deloitte, and EY, to bring their ideas to life. Months before the pandemic swept the UK and changed our working lives for good, she joined Siegel+Gale to head up its EMEA creative division. Like most leaders, her latest challenge has been guiding her team through the new challenges that working from home brings, including its limitations to collaborating on client briefs and stifling creativity.

Most important advice you’d give your successor?

Be honest and go with your instincts. I know I won’t always have the answers, but if I can enable others to do great work and help them gain confidence, then I believe we all move forward together.

And keep it simple. Things are complex enough these days. Work to remove complexity in all aspects of your life, and that includes your work.