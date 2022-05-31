Is renting office space the answer for businesses looking for new revenue streams?

MT Asks: As Tesco jumps on the remote working hype and offers up office space in one of its stores, MT asks leaders whether renting out office space is beneficial for both businesses and its workers.

Looking to generate some extra revenue? Why not take a leaf out of Tesco’s book and rent out some office space to remote workers.

The company is trialling a flexible working scheme with office service provider IWG, offering workers the chance to use office space in the chain’s New Malden store in London. The area will use in-store space complete with desks, co-working areas and a meeting room.

The partnership comes at a time when supermarkets are looking for ways to make money from their physical stores, as many shoppers have made the switch to online during the pandemic. IWG said the trial was a reflection of a “really strong demand” from office workers to have suburban office space close to home, rather than commuting into the city.