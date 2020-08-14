Reopening: Your duty is not to the economy, it’s to your staff

Managers are on shaky ground if they think they can decide for people what constitutes an acceptable level of health risk.

by Stephen Jones and Adam Gale

A couple of weeks ago, PwC’s UK chairman Kevin Ellis was asked on BBC Radio 4’s The World At One about the rationale for employers bringing staff back to the office. “Just because you can work from home,” he said, “it doesn’t necessarily mean you should - because of the wider economic impact.”

It’s an unusually altruistic argument for a business decision. Do we have a moral duty to the wider economy, and to other people’s livelihoods?

Ellis’s concerns about the economic impact of not reopening offices are certainly well grounded. With workplaces still largely empty, there is a deep crisis among city centre shops, pubs and eateries that are dependent on commuter spend. 

