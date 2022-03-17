The reputational impact of war

New research shows how Russia and Ukraine are perceived by the world’s population.

by Éilis Cronin
russia reputation

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has damaged its global reputation, but it still has supporters in China, India and the US, new research has found. 

The global reputation of Russia has fallen by 19% year on year, as the general public in most countries around the world hold it solely responsible for the conflict in Ukraine, says Brand Finance. 

The consultancy asked a representative sample of more than 5,000 respondents in 10 countries in recent days about their views on the conflict in Ukraine. 

