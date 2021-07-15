Should you require your workers to be vaccinated?

"It’s a personal choice, not a corporate one," comments one of our panel of C-suite leaders.

December 8 2020 marked a landmark occasion: as 90-year-old Brit, Margaret Keenan, became the first person in the world to receive her Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, it felt like there was light at the end of the tunnel.

Just seven months have passed and 45,978,017 people in the UK have received their first dose of the jab. This successful uptake has also enabled the government to largely lift lockdown restrictions, including the order to work from home.

However, for reasons ranging from health concerns to a lack of trust in modern science, some are resisting getting vaccinated.