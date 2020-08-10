Research: How the most effective CEOs spend their time

Time is a chief executive’s most valuable asset. In fact, if you take the median FTSE 100 CEO remuneration of £3.6m and do some beermat calculations, an hour of their time is worth somewhere between £1,100 and £1,500.

How they spend this time is influenced both by the needs of the business and their personal preferences, but how that relates directly to a firm’s performance is less understood, largely because it’s been hard for researchers to know what exactly CEOs do every day.

Until now. A new study collected diary data from 1,114 CEOs in the UK, France, Brazil, Germany, India and the USA, analysed the activity types and used machine learning to identify two distinct CEO styles.