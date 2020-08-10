Research: How the most effective CEOs spend their time

Do you prefer the big, cross-functional meeting or the one-to-one catch-up?

by Stephen Jones

Time is a chief executive’s most valuable asset. In fact, if you take the median FTSE 100 CEO remuneration of £3.6m and do some beermat calculations, an hour of their time is worth somewhere between £1,100 and £1,500. 

How they spend this time is influenced both by the needs of the business and their personal preferences, but how that relates directly to a firm’s performance is less understood, largely because it’s been hard for researchers to know what exactly CEOs do every day.  

Until now. A new study collected diary data from 1,114 CEOs in the UK, France, Brazil, Germany, India and the USA, analysed the activity types and used machine learning to identify two distinct CEO styles.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package