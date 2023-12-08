Research reveals the worst Christmas tracks for getting work done

It’s the season of whimsical press releases, and one in particular has caught our eye at MT. A study by CSGOLuck has revealed the Christmas tracks most likely to help or hinder your productivity at work. In the former group, Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree ranked first for driving focus, followed by Silver Bells and Brett Eldredge’s version of A Holly Jolly Christmas, with Fairytale of New York also featuring, at number eight. If, on the other hand, you’re looking to drive your colleagues to distraction, look no further than Last Christmas (Ariana Grande), Nat King Cole’s The Happiest Christmas Tree (no surprises there…), or, another Crosby number, Mele Kalikimaka. The researchers analysed the beats per minute (BPM) of the 200 biggest Christmas songs on Spotify, with those falling within the 50-80 BPM range rated best for productivity, as per a previous Spotify study.

Scandal-hit CBI announces nomination of Rupert Soames as next president

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has named Rupert Soames, a City veteran and the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, as its next president. Described by the lobby group’s chief Rain Newton-Smith as a “fantastic advocate for UK business”, Soames is the former CEO of Serco and Aggreko, and the current chair of Smith & Nephew. He will officially take over from Brian McBride next June following a formal election by members, but will work with the CBI’s current president from early 2024. The lobbying group is seeking to rehabilitate its reputation and recover its position after allegations of sexual misconduct caused an exodus of members earlier this year.

Spotify to axe 1,500 jobs in cost-cutting drive

Spotify is laying off approximately 17% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs, CEO Daniel Ek told staff on Monday. The chief exec cited a ‘dramatic’ slowdown in economic growth as he announced the move, which will affect around 1,500 jobs. “I recognise this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions,” Ek said in a note to employees. “To be blunt, many smart, talented and hard-working people will be departing us.” In a further announcement yesterday, Spotify said that its finance chief Paul Vogel will be leaving the company next year, as a CFO with a “different mix of experiences” is needed for its “new phase”. Vogel was among those to capitalise on a surge in Spotify’s stock price triggered by the news of the job cuts, cashing in more than $9 million in shares.