Can a reshuffle set up an organisation for success?

How do leaders manage the reshuffle of a senior team? Doug Baird, CEO of people advisory firm New Street Consulting Group, looks at how to successfully transition to a new top team.

by Doug Baird

Suella Braverman’s departure from government wasn’t addressed with a single rehire in the same role. Instead, it prompted a raft of senior changes – a bold move that can signal a statement of intent from a leader keen to reassert their authority. Reshuffling a senior team can also create an opportunity to herald the start of a new era and quickly distance leaders and their organisations from any previous issues.

This may not happen to the extremes it does in the world of politics, but large organisations are increasingly offering their senior talent the opportunity to develop new specialisms and transfer leadership skills across business functions.

However, even such positive moves can come at a cost to stability, that same stability which drives productivity and performance. CEOs will often invest a great deal of time and energy in building stable leadership teams, knowing they create a foundation for advancing collaborative thinking, decision making and innovation. Familiarity among top talent fosters healthy competition and a level of understanding of differing abilities and attitudes that plays to everyone’s strengths.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 