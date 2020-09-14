Resolving business conflicts - with a little help from my mum

Some relationships are non-negotiable, but that doesn’t mean you always have to agree.

One of the most taxing aspects of running any enterprise is managing and sustaining long-term, necessary, but tricky relationships. It's something every business leader needs to do - be they a profitable but challenging client, a high-quality but erratic supplier, or a co-founder whose path (like yours) continues to evolve and change.

And while in the eight attempts I've had setting up businesses I've learned a lot about how to maintain and, where possible, strengthening these mandatory bonds, nothing has taught me more than my relationship with my mother.

I'll show you what I mean.