Returning to the office soon? Read these books first

From a remote leadership handbook to digital transformation best practice, Management Today rounds up the books CEOs should add to their reading list ahead of the “Great Return”.

1 - In Working Hard, Hardly Working, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed 'lazy workaholic' Grace Beverley invites you to reflect on your work-life balance, provides tips for being productive without needing to “grind” and advises on stepping back when you're on the edge of burnout - something many of us relate to, having worked during Britains’ worst health and economic crisis.

2 - Financial Times editor and anthropology PhD Gillian Tett makes sense of people's behaviour at work in Anthro-Vision. Identify the hidden tribes within your office and pinpoint which rituals are binding your teams together. On the flipside, Tett reveals how you could even use anthropology to work out what your peers are really thinking.

3 - After over a year of remote working, the responsibility of managing teams across the country through virtual means is unlikely to disappear overnight. So, Leading Remotely breaks down everything you need to know about precisely that - leading remotely. The author, Mike Parkes draws on 15 years of research to advise on how to overcome virtual obstacles.