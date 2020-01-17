Revealed: The best job in the UK, a record year for start-ups, the boozer is back

Last Updated: 7 hours ago

More new businesses started last year than ever before

There were 681,000 new businesses created in the UK last year - a record according to the Centre For Entrepreneurs.

The foundation’s sixth annual startup index shows a 2.8 per cent increase in the number of new ventures registered with Companies House.

These spanned over 700 industries and include 45,000 tech firms, 14,300 in food delivery or street food and 10 companies set up to raise alpacas and llamas.

London was the top location with 221,300 businesses. Birmingham ranked second with 14,000, while Manchester, Management Today’s top city for business, came in third with 9,064.

Leeds, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Leicester and Bristol respectively completed the top 10.

(Source: Centre for Entrepreneurs)

Revealed: The best jobs in the UK

Enterprise Architect, Product Manager and Operations Manager are the top three best jobs to apply for in the UK in 2020.

That's according to jobs website Glassdoor, which gives every position on its database a score based on an amalgamation of total salary, satisfaction and frequency of openings. The full ranking for this year is here.

The fact that a technology role tops the list for the first time is indicative that the jobs market continues to diversify, says Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor’s senior economic research analyst.

"With the highest salary of the 25 best jobs, this demonstrates that technology roles are not only offering attractive compensation but also offer an increasing level of highly-prized job satisfaction."

(Source: Glassdoor)

The boozer is back

The number of UK pubs has risen for the first time since 2007, according to ONS statistics. Although it's only a marginal increase (0.08 per cent, or 315 pubs), it’s welcome news for an industry that’s suffered over 15 consecutive years of closures.

The growth has been spurred by a rise in smaller venues, employing fewer than 10 people, and an increase in food sales.

While the number of pubs has been in decline, total employment in the sector has risen since 2011 - last year by 7,000. Food staff comprise 43.8 per cent of all industry employees, reflecting a general change in consumer behaviour, favouring eating out over alcohol consumption.

(Source: BBC)

