REVEALED: The FTSE 100 ranked from most to least transparent on ESG

New analysis has found 'surprising' transparency gaps between what top FTSE 100 businesses say and do when it comes to ESG performance.

The Transparency Index, by ESG insight and strategy firm Connect Impact, uses AI and proprietary content analysis to measure the gap between baseline disclosures and communicated performance by FTSE 100 companies around non-financial issues.

By measuring ESG communication against best practices and their peers, the report classifies FTSE 100 businesses into five transparency tiers from most to least transparent.

The companies in the most transparent category are Auto Trader Group, Centrica, Lloyds Banking Group and Pearson.