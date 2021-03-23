Revealed: The Power Climbers 2021

Annabelle Richards & Clare Freshwater-Turner

Senior Retail Finance Manager

Lloyds Banking Group

Contract: Annabelle 3 days per week, Clare 3.5 days

Annabelle and Clare share the role of Senior Finance Manager at Lloyds Banking Group, leading and supporting a team as they deliver for a variety of Finance and Commercial partners. They work closely with stakeholders from across the organisation, playing a pivotal role in the control of the cost and FTE base across the Retail Banking Division, and provide reporting and insight to support cost planning and forecasting cycles. Both Annabelle and Clare choose to work part-time so they can balance their work with time spent with their families, as well as getting involved with their local communities. They were promoted internally into their current role as job share partners, and have since recruited a new job share into their team. They also champion LBGs culture and diversity initiatives and offer coaching to other job shares.

Lee Harman

Delivery Lead and Deputy Project Director

Skanska Costain STRABAG (SCS)

Contract: 4 days per week

As Delivery Lead, Lee is responsible for leading the delivery of the construction works for SCS on behalf of HS2 at Euston Approaches. He works to ensure collaboration between the functional leads and the construction delivery teams, so that projects are delivered in the best way, on time and to budget. A highlight since moving to a part-time contract has been leading a team of over 80 engineers and construction managers to construct this Euston Approaches part of HS2, a circa £700 million project involving complex underground engineering. Although improving, the construction industry is typically male-dominated, with long hours and little flexibility; however Lee was determined to share childcare with his wife and so negotiated a part-time role. He speaks openly about his decision to do this, looking to empower others, and has supported Flex-Success, SCS’s flexible working policy.

Elisha Neethling

Tax Director

CNA Hardy

Contract: 4 days per week

Elisha joined CNA Hardy on a part-time basis in 2014, setting up the tax department which she now leads. She is responsible for building strong internal and external relationships to ensure tax obligations are met effectively within a fast-changing Brexit and Covid environment. She is also part of the CNA Hardy Finance Leadership team, presenting to the Board and Audit committees. Elisha negotiated her part-time arrangement at her interview, seeking to have more time with her young sons; she spends some of her time away from work as a trustee for a charity promoting women’s involvement in the security sector, and is studying for a diploma in Personal Performance Coaching. She was one of 15 women in insurance selected for the 2020 Lloyd’s of London Advance course, to develop the industry’s next generation of female leaders.