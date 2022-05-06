Revealed: The Power Climbers 2022

The rising stars of Timewise's Power List, proving that being part-time needn't be a cap on your ambitions.

James Ashall

Diageo in Society Transformation Director

Diageo

Works: 4 days per week

James is responsible for embedding Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, Diageo’s 10-year action plan to create a more inclusive and sustainable world, across the business. He developed the creative platform and targets for the Society 2030 roadmap and helps ensure Diageo is delivering on its 25 commitments which include promoting positive drinking and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

James was one of the first new fathers at Diageo to enjoy shared parental leave, taking eight months leave alongside his wife (a business-owner). Prior to his current role, James was CEO of youth employment charity Movement to Work and remains a Social Mobility Ambassador. In his spare time, he enjoys picking up long forgotten hobbies, now his children are in full-time education.