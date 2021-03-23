Revealed: The Power Part Timers 2021

Far too many people still seem to hold attitudes about work that were wrought long ago in some dark Satanic mill: that having a job means giving your life and soul to the firm, and that success or ambition can be measured by hours served.

We reject this view. Modern lives are complex, and employers that give people the flexibility to navigate that complexity reap the benefits of their talent.

That’s why Management Today is proud yet again to publish the Timewise Power List, telling the stories of some of the most dynamic and successful part-time workers in the UK. Here's the main Power Part Timers list, and you can view the rising star winners, the Power Climbers, here.