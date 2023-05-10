REVEALED: The winners of Management Today’s Business Leadership Awards 2023
Which leaders and businesses won the top prizes?
Management Today has unveiled the winners of its 2023 Business Leadership Awards.
These are the only awards that recognise the role of leadership in driving business performance - and that see leadership as a team pursuit.
The winners have demonstrated that not only are they high-performing companies, but that their performance is driven by the superior quality of their senior leaders and managers.