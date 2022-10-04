Ride the wave: how businesses can adapt to changing attitudes to sustainability

Last Updated: 10 Oct 2022

However, there is now a considerable push for the businesses housed within these buildings to clearly demonstrate their sustainability commitments through stringent ESG plans. This is because attitudes among the new generation of employees are changing. Where it was once reasonably important to the general workforce that the company they worked for had sustainability values, it is now becoming increasingly crucial.

We’ve seen impressive efforts from businesses striving to find more sustainable approaches to working. This includes developers decentralising their offices' power consumption and relying on renewable sources such as solar energy to curb their emissions.

Sustainability has long been one of the focuses for businesses as they seek to recognise their impact on the planet and their wider responsibility for safeguarding its future.

It may soon come to pass that sustainable working becomes the cornerstone for businesses wanting to attract employees and retain talent.

One recent report found that 24% of Gen Z employees say they won’t work for a business that profits from unsustainable practices. This is further supported by two-thirds of British employees believing it is important the company they work for acts sustainably.

In short, it’s time for business leaders to act now.

A collective effort

It is essential to look for opportunities to drive employee engagement across sustainability initiatives. This ensures a collective approach, rather than tackling the problem on an individual basis.

One person’s efforts may seem small but large-scale changes across a workforce can result in a monumental shift in a business’s sustainability statistics.

Within that comes another key factor: visibility and transparency. Simply referencing your emissions level can be intangible; after all, what does that reduction in carbon emissions mean? How many miles of driving, and how many cars removed from the road do your efforts equate to?

Keeping the concept easy to grasp is essential in ensuring businesses can bridge the gap between themselves to their employees. Not only will this help generate initial interest, but through consistent reporting of overall emissions, new initiatives, and what they stand to achieve and do for the planet, you can generate a culture of not just awareness but action.

Travel smart to encourage change

For business leaders who are looking to generate as much engagement as possible, it’s essential they actively search for untapped areas of development that can make the largest impact.

As of 2021, the Department of Transport reported that 27% of all UK emissions come from travel, which includes commuting to and from work. As a stark contributor to emissions, it becomes a key area where businesses can make a difference.

For example, where cycle-to-work schemes have proved popular, businesses can go further. An extra level of support can be added by supplementing employees who live further away with Railcards to encourage the use of public transport.

While a seemingly small gesture, it works collectively to decrease the number of emissions produced on an individual basis, which will reduce the overall carbon footprint of your business.

Alongside this, for firms that employ vehicle fleets, more and more automotive lease providers are looking at providing electronic options for both vans and company cars. Finding the right partner ensures that when business is being done, fossil fuels aren’t being burnt.

While change typically means cost, supporting employees in their ability to make business dealings more sustainable is likely to become a small price to pay for retaining a future workforce whose priorities are firmly on greener ways of working.

