Is there a 'right' way to lay-off 50% of your firm?

So, like Elon Musk, you’ve bought a company that you think needs a serious restructure. How should employers approach the mass sacking of workers?

Like many, my LinkedIn homepage was flooded with #opentowork posts on Friday, as Twitter brutally culled around half of its global workforce.

Employees took to the social media site to announce they assumed they were among the 7,500 laid-off staffers (and looking for a new job) after losing access to Twitter’s internal communication systems like email and Slack.

Twitter’s new billionaire owner, Elon Musk, defended the move saying there was “no choice” in the matter because the company was making a daily $4M loss. The social media site’s founder Jack Dorsey backed this up with an apologetic Tweet to current and former Twitter workers. He wrote: “I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly.”