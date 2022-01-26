The right mix of home and office working will strengthen cultural bonds and spur our recovery

The start of 2022 is a time for optimism and relief, with the potential horrors of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 not occurring as badly as we thought, even though tragedy persists across the UK.

Omicron appears to be receding as quickly as it started, and we are again heading down the back of the next Covid-19 wave. Thank goodness.

So even though it’s winter and many of us might still be staying at home, we surely need to focus on getting out and about again. Government begun to lift restrictions – for instance the requirement to work from home has now been lifted, as has face-mask wearing. And so we must do our part by investing our energies in building out a proper recovery for the UK economy and for all of our businesses. To do this the UK needs services industries to be vibrant and to be actively engaging day to day.