Is it right to sack staff if they cause a cyber breach?

Cyber attacks are rising at an alarming rate - WH Smith and the Royal Mail are just two recent high profile examples and it’s already been predicted that cybercrime will cost the world’s economy $10.5 trillion a year by 2025.

Today, cybercriminals use ever more sophisticated techniques to target organisations, typically using their employees to gain access through phishing, the most popular form of attack. Phishing emails with a malicious link take victims to a fraudulent site to share sensitive information like passwords or credit card details, or download spyware to their machine.

The UK government has recorded consistently high levels of cyber attacks to UK businesses since 2017, with 39% of UK businesses having identified a cyber attack in 2022. AI-advances such as natural language models like ChatGPT mean that phishing attacks can now be produced in volume, increasing the risk ever further. The UK government identified 83% of cyber attacks were made this way.