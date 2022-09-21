How the rigours of a recession can make leaders smarter

“It is a law of nature we overlook, that intellectual versatility is the compensation for change, danger and trouble… There is no intelligence where there is no change and no need of change. Only those animals partake of intelligence that have to meet a huge variety of needs and dangers.”

The words of H.G. Wells are as valid now as they were in 1895 when he wrote The Time Machine towards the end of a recession that lasted 20 years. Change is in the air. The UK is in the throes of another financial crisis. More is being asked of leaders than ever before. Are leaders ready to lean into the challenge?

New research from MindGym shows 70% are stressed and burnt out, while other recent reports show the same number are seriously considering resigning.