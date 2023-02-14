Rise to the challenge: What should you expect from your technology partners in 2023?

Last Updated: 11 hours ago

In short, no. Historically, times of crisis have created opportunities for those willing to continue momentum and invest wisely. We saw it during the pandemic when many UK businesses reimagined themselves almost overnight, stepping from the high street into the digital age. Uber and Airbnb were born from the ashes of the 2008 recession, as was Amazon Prime.

And with rising costs being the biggest risks to many big businesses in 2023, you could forgive decision-makers for wanting to shore up their bottom lines to weather the storm. But does that mean organisations should be reducing investment indiscriminately?

Rising costs. Growing customer and employee expectations. Increasing demand to make a positive ESG impact. There’s no denying it: 2023 is set to be a balancing act.

But pursuing growth in difficult times requires a different touch to when times are good. Businesses need to look for new ways to achieve more with the same or even fewer resources. During hard times, customer expectations remain high and employees’ commitment is tested.

So, how can decision-makers continue to create value, and what role do partners have to play here?



Meeting 2023 head on

Continuing to invest during difficult times may seem counterintuitive. Yet, much like those businesses which continued to invest in advertising and marketing during the 2008 financial crisis, it’s exactly what will divide the businesses that thrive from those that risk stagnating.

As the battle for talent marches on, employers are seeking out new technologies and ways of working that can help them remain competitive in a difficult economic environment. Businesses simply cannot afford to dial back on investment as employees expect more and are willing to vote with their feet to get it.

Instead of cutting spending, some decision-makers are refusing to temper their ambitions – rethinking their partnerships with suppliers to ensure they’re getting the most value out of these relationships.

At Virgin Media O2 Business, we recognise investment will be crucial for remaining competitive. So, we’re continuing to improve our own networks, investing £10bn in our fixed and mobile networks to bring businesses next-generation connectivity.

Expect more from your partnerships

Now is the time to challenge your technology partners to deliver more value for your business.

Battening down the hatches won’t secure long term success. As citizen, customer, and employee demands show no signs of slowing, finding ways to deliver additional value is crucial for growth.

You need partners that can help you adapt to changing circumstances and provide you with the tools and resources you need to thrive.



A supplier relationship should be more than that partner providing tech or a service. You should expect consultation on your business needs and objectives, and specialist information and advice that gives you a better view of what is coming down the line – allowing you to make faster and more informed decisions.



This consultation should extend as far as supporting you in meeting all your business goals and guidance on spending your tech investments wisely.

Ask yourself: can your relationships deliver more for business? Are you being provided with the right tools to help your employees thrive? And do your partners truly support your business ambitions?

By challenging your partners, your business can achieve more with its existing technology. And you’ll benefit from sharing the risks and challenges presented by issues that your business will need to balance in 2023.

Key to this is your partners stepping up and showing you that your relationship is a partnership rather than a purely transactional exchange.

Forging a way forward, together

At Virgin Media O2 Business, we understand the importance of continued investment in technology. From retaining top talent to creating better customer experiences, making the most of tech and partnerships will be table stakes for successful businesses in 2023.

According to Gartner, IT spending in the UK is projected to grow by 5.2% in 2023, the highest growth in EMEA. But spending without the right insight runs the risk of wasted investment. You’ll want a partner with the expertise to help you maximise the value of your decision-making.

For large enterprise and public sector organisations, we go beyond the standard Service Level Agreement with our Success Agreement. We put your organisation’s goals at the heart of our working relationship and share the risk of digital transformation, so you have a partner by your side every step of the journey.

And for smaller businesses (11-249 employees), we’ve created our Get More fund, which gives new Virgin Media O2 Business customers 10% of their monthly bill back to spend on the latest technology to enable their teams to achieve more with their tech*.

We also offer free digital consultations to understand your business’ needs and tailor recommendations to you, along with flexible contracts that allow you to move quickly and make faster decisions.

Everyone’s going to need additional support in 2023. Look to your partners and seek to strike a balance between ambition and prudence. Because for those businesses willing to make smart investments, 2023 is an opportunity waiting to be seized.

Balance starts with a conversation. Visit our website to learn more or contact us today.

Jo Bertram is managing director of business and wholesale at Virgin Media O2