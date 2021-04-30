The rise of the contingent workforce

Even before Covid, highly motivated, highly talented professionals - and their employers - were gravitating towards a flexible model.

The contingent workforce has truly come of age during Covid, with Staffing Industry Analysts research suggesting that as much as 20% of all employment in the UK is now temporary, contract or independent work.

Management Today’s latest intelligence report, Who Needs A Permanent Workforce?, examined the opportunities for employers and explored how the trend increasingly extends to knowledge workers.

“What’s picked up during Covid is food delivery, ecommerce and ‘work from home’ customer service roles, but I think this is a trend that will happen all the way up,” Kit Glover, chief executive of digital temporary staffing platform Cooples, says.