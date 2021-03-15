Robert Kaplan: The essence of long-term strategy

Workplace Evolution podcast: The Harvard Business School professor and inventor of the balanced scorecard on climate change and how capitalism can do good.

Robert Kaplan’s ideas are required reading in business schools throughout the world. Strategists rely on the balanced scorecard to value vital intangible assets like culture and people, while management accountants learn about activity-based costing.

The Harvard professor has dedicated most of his time in recent years to solving some of the world’s greatest problems, from poverty to climate change. At its heart, the question occupying him is how to harness the incredible wealth-generating power of capitalism while ensuring a fair distribution of income.

In the latest Workplace Evolution podcast, Kaplan talks to business psychologist Michael Costello about big pharma vs Covid, win-win ecosystems and why environmentalists lost out when they agreed to be the ‘E’ in ESG: “Let’s just get an intense focus on the environment… S and G are nice; E is existential.”