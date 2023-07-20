Rococo’s founder on being reunited with the brand she loved and lost

The confectionery world’s latest comeback tale is on a smaller scale than an Apple/Steve Jobs affair, but its lessons in resilience are equally instructive.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

Last year, Rococo Chocolates was rescued from collapse in a £100,000 pre-pack deal by Prestat, a company owned by Gruppo Illy.

For the London luxury chocolatier, it marked the close of a troubled chapter that included two encounters with administrators in three years.

For Chantal Coady, the deal paved the way for her return to the brand she founded in 1983 and nurtured for 35 years, before abruptly departing under difficult circumstances – an experience she describes as “like the rug being pulled out from under me”.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 