The ROI of funny leaders

And how to crack a joke if you’re not innately funny, from the author of new book Humourology: The Serious Business of Humour At Work.

A well-developed sense of humour is your most valuable defence against the trials and troubles of the world. It increases your mental resilience and makes you more likeable, which, as a business leader, are both highly desirable qualities. But how do you become funny?

To develop your own humour, it’s best to start with what you already find funny and build from that. We’re all born with a sense of humour as one of our innate social skills. When you think of someone as being funny or not funny, these are not qualities that are within them, they are qualities that are within you.

Everyone is funny to someone. You will never amuse everyone, but you will amuse people who share your sense of humour, and that’s an important social test that we often perform when meeting new people.