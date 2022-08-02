The role of town centres in nurturing talent and upskilling workers

Last Updated: 15 Aug 2022

But now, we are at a pivotal moment. Attitudes have changed following the pandemic, and flexibility and localism have become increasingly important.

However, a gradual shift over the past couple of decades has seen this innovation and opportunity move away from town centres in favour of the cities they surround, particularly following the collapse of several national retailers that were the staple of numerous high streets for many years.

Town centres were previously the beating heart of communities. Offering hospitality hubs, offices, shops and manufacturing, this blend of uses created regional ecosystems where employment and entrepreneurship could thrive.

We believe that town centres should benefit everyone living in them, through education, health and wellbeing, housing, green spaces and civic amenities. These social, physical and economic themes have to work together and support each other for the whole town and its people to thrive.

A town centre succeeds by reigniting what was often already there and mobilising its people to enable innovation. The development of competitive, sustainable and inclusive centres should be underpinned by collaborative leadership building on the knowledge and culture of the people at its heart.

You have to start with understanding the needs identified by people who live and work locally, alongside the national picture, and work with like-minded partners to create places where people can live, work, eat, drink, shop and play.

That’s why, over the past few years, we formed joint ventures with Bury and Trafford councils to help combat some of the issues facing our regional town centres. These public and private sector partnerships are crucial to developing shared visions for our town centres.

A close-to-home solution

Town centres can offer an ‘at the doorstep’ opportunity to drive specialist skills, through manufacturing, technology, creative industries, retail, and other service sector jobs. It is an ideal time to respond to these changing attitudes and promote upskilling on a regional scale through more employment and education opportunities.

Through sustainable, community-focused development, including new homes, quality public realm, retail and leisure, and managed workspaces, Bruntwood will provide spaces to act as the catalyst for new and exciting business ventures and create opportunities to train and inspire younger people.

For young people to be successful, they must be given the opportunities necessary from a young age to engage with the education system, build resilience and grow their confidence. We also know that to be competitive, they need to learn the skills necessary for the businesses of tomorrow. Linking schools with community initiatives and local businesses enables stakeholders to share insights about what skills are required, and how the education system might help teach those skills.

It also encourages place-based apprenticeships, work experience programmes, and Skills Bootcamps. In doing so, we can highlight the multiple career paths in a town centre, broaden horizons and show children and young people what’s possible for them.

But these initiatives must work hand-in-hand with the other social, economic and physical factors that create thriving communities. Assuming that you get the education right, a town centre still needs suitable housing and lifestyle opportunities, so people want to stay in the town rather than building up their skills and then leaving.

The right spaces and initiatives, spread across regional towns, can act as a springboard in efforts to level up workers across the UK, allowing town centres to thrive and, in turn, support thriving cities. This approach can also help us tackle the skills shortage and boost the UK’s economy.

This focus on people-first design helps boost pride across regions, giving people spaces they can be proud of.

Working together to achieve the greatest return on investment - creating a thriving town

This return to localism following the pandemic must inform how we think and operate. Public and private partners need to work together with local communities to ensure the entire town centre ecosystem works symbiotically and creates a credible alternative to the city centre for the long-term.

By helping businesses expand out from the city centre and into regional towns, they will access a new frontier of localised talent. This will bring the opportunity to work without long commutes, allowing workers to be innovative in their local communities and boosting those economies that have suffered the most from lockdown mandates.

Bruntwood will continue to invest in town centres, operating in partnership with the public sector to remain transparent in our efforts to support a new vision for towns and cities across the UK.

Bruntwood has been creating thriving cities for over 47 years and is deeply connected with the cities it operates in. It plays a pivotal role in creating vibrant places and unlocking economic potential. The Bruntwood Group connects people, teams and businesses with the spaces, support and people to help them grow. It owns, lets, and manages outstanding buildings, workspace, innovation and science facilities.