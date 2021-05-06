Rory Cellan-Jones: Why are you always on your phone?

Workplace Evolution podcast: The Always On author and BBC correspondent on the moment Stephen Hawking told him artificial intelligence could end mankind.

As BBC's chief technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones interviewed the world-renowned-physicist Stephen Hawking, there was one response that truly grabbed him: "Artificial Intelligence spells the end of the human race. If we allow it to go on it will supersede humans and we will be obsolescent."

The stark 2014 warning stayed with Cellan-Jones and inspired a chapter of his recently released book, Always On. Although robots robbing humans of their livelihood is still a distant fear reserved for sci-fi films, smartphones - the small but smart technology constantly in our hands - present their own dangers.

In this eye-opening Workplace Evolution podcast episode, Cellan-Jones unpacks the rise of the social smartphone era, misinformation, misuse of data, and how we can improve our relationship with our phones.