Rory Sutherland: Do you suffer from naive optimisation?

Everyone reading this publication will have been told “What gets measured gets managed” at least once. It is usually said approvingly by various bean-counters, and mostly attributed to Peter Drucker.

Next time you hear this phrase in a meeting, do enjoy a moment’s sadistic fun at the speaker’s expense by pointing out that Drucker never said it. And then go on to explain that the person who did coin the phrase intended it as a criticism, not a recommendation.

It originates in a paper of 1956 by VF Ridgeway entitled Dysfunctional Consequences of Performance Measurement, the conclusions of which were summarised by a reviewer as follows: “What gets measured gets managed – even when it’s pointless to measure and manage it, and even if it harms the purpose of the organisation to do so.”