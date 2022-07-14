Rory Sutherland: Why leaders need open minds

Every now and then, I get a call from the producers of an upcoming radio or television news programme to sound out my opinions on some topic of the day. If, during the course of this call, I painstakingly explain that my opinions on the topic are highly nuanced and cannot be narrowly categorised, I usually receive a second phone call. This is to inform me that my presence on the programme is no longer required.

Here, for instance, is a range of interesting possible opinions on the topic of Brexit.

1. There is no conceivable reason, economic or otherwise, why Britain should leave the European Union. Anyone disagreeing is basically racist, xenophobic or stuck in the past.