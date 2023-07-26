Rose resigns amid Farage Coutts accounts row

NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose has resigned amid a row over the closure of Nigel Farage's accounts with the group's Coutts private bank.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

NatWest chief exec Dame Alison Rose has resigned hours after admitting she was the source of an inaccurate BBC report about the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts accounts.

In a story published earlier this month, the BBC attributed the closure to the former UKip leader no longer meeting the wealth threshold for the private bank – which is part of NatWest Group – citing a source familiar with the matter.

Last week, Farage presented a 40-page dossier that suggested that a perceived conflict between his views and the bank’s values played a role in the decision to ‘debank’ him. The BBC subsequently issued an apology over its reporting.

